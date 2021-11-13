Joseph Raymond Sinnen

BURLINGTON—Mr. Joseph R. Sinnen, 80, passed away on November 10, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee as the result of a fall.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Calvary Chapel Racine (9410 Durand Ave in Sturtevant) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating his life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Nettles officiating. His interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.