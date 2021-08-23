Joseph Rausch

March 19, 1937 – August 13, 2021

BURLINGTON – Joe Rausch, son of Jacob and Rosalia (nee: King) Rausch, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2021 at the age of 84. Joe was born in Burlington, WI on March 19, 1937, and attended St. Mary’s High School, where he met his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy (Impens). Joe joined the army at age 19 and served 2 years in Korea. After the army, he learned the HVAC trade while employed at Rieneman’s, eventually starting his own company, Controlled Environment (a pollution control company).

Joe enjoyed working on his beautiful yard, sailing, navigating his G-scale railroad train and listening to Jimmy Buffett. He was a master at picking stocks and was a very aggressive investor even until his last days. He would scoff at conservative investments. Joe was an avid Packer fan and Packer stock shareholder.