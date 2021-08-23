Joseph Rausch

March 19, 1937 – August 13, 2021
BURLINGTON – Joe Rausch, son of Jacob and Rosalia (nee: King) Rausch, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2021 at the age of 84. Joe was born in Burlington, WI on March 19, 1937, and attended St. Mary’s High School, where he met his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy (Impens). Joe joined the army at age 19 and served 2 years in Korea. After the army, he learned the HVAC trade while employed at Rieneman’s, eventually starting his own company, Controlled Environment (a pollution control company).
Joe enjoyed working on his beautiful yard, sailing, navigating his G-scale railroad train and listening to Jimmy Buffett. He was a master at picking stocks and was a very aggressive investor even until his last days. He would scoff at conservative investments. Joe was an avid Packer fan and Packer stock shareholder.
Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy; siblings, Len (Bev) and Jeanne Connors; son, Tim (Cecille) and Joel; daughters: Cathy (Dan) Worthington, Chery (Dave) Orloff and Patrice (Gregg) Braun; and daughter-in-law Becky (Michael deceased). Joe had 11 grandchildren: Taylor and Audrey Rausch, Chris and Mike Worthington, Lynee and Aaron Orloff, Madeline Rausch, Hana and CJ Rausch, and Myles and Davis Braun. Joe is also survived by step-brother, Leo Rausch, and brother-in-law, Eddie (Pat) Impens. Joe was preceded by his parents; his brothers, Clarence and Bernie; step-brothers, Norbert and Alvin; and son Michael.
Joe will always be remembered for his easy-going personality, his infectious laugh and smile and his genuine care for everyone around him. Rest in peace, Joe. You will be missed by everyone you had such a significant impact on.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with the Very Reverend James Volkert presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3:30 until 5:30 P.M. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home before mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s High School.
