Joseph R. Graceffa

On June 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to the girl across the street, Dorothy Soens, and just celebrated sixty years together. They raised nine wonderful children. He served in the U.S. Navy as a naval airman. Joe graduated from Dominican College. He worked at Western Publishing Co., retiring after 35 years. He then worked at N. Christensen Real Estate, First Weber, and a bailiff for Racine County. Joe was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Joe was an avid lousy golfer (his words). He was most proud of his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them he loved them. His other loves were cookies and ice cream.