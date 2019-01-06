July 27, 1961—January 3, 2019
WATERFORD—Joseph R. Graceffa, age 57, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at his residence following a courageous three year battle with a rare form of Leukemia. He was designated the nickname “Superman” for being such a strong fighter and continuously defying the odds.
Joseph was born in Racine on July 27, 1961, son of Joe and Dorothy (nee: Soens) Graceffa. Joe was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1979”. Starting in high school, he was employed with Western Publishing for over twenty years until their closing in 2001. Joe since had been employed as a Premedia Manager with Arandell Corporation in Menomonee Falls. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed fishing, playing pool, baseball, carving pumpkins with his kids and searching for the next best find in auctions. Above all, Joe will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his children and family.
Joe will be dearly missed by his loving children, Angela and Joey; parents, Joe and Dorothy; brothers, John (Tina), Jim, Mike, Bob (Shannon), Dave (Amy), Tom; sister, Annamarie (Jay) Kucera; sister-in-law, Kira; former wife and caring friend, Tammy and her daughter, Kayla; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his grandparents and his youngest beloved brother, Mark.
Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Raza and the Oncology team at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
