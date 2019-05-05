March 21, 1930—April 29, 2019
RACINE- Joseph R. “Dick” Vash, 89, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Joe was born in Racine on March 21, 1930 to Joseph and Evelyn (nee: Lui) Vash. He married Phyllis Parenteau at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine on April 29, 1950. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2010. Joe was a handyman and built his own home. He was employed at Hamilton Beach, Village of Caledonia Highway Department and as an over the road truckdriver. In his younger years, Joe played for the Racine Raiders, drove stock car and was a bat boy for the Racine Belles. He enjoyed snowmobiling in Shawano with his Lion’s club friends, hunting and traveling and was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Joe was a huge race fan and an avid football fan, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Racine Raiders.
Joe is survived by his children, Bernard R. (Debra) Vash, Jo Ann Rodriguez, Joseph (Cheryl) Vash, Greg (Loni) Vash, and Theresa McCurdy, 14 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, son in law David G. Niesen and siblings, Marilyn (Lawrence) Lehner, Kathy (Dick) Keller and Bernard “Bud” (Elizabeth) Vash. He was preceded in death by an infant son Robert John, daughter Jane Niesen and sister Janet (Al) Cunningham. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Joe will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.