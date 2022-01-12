June 5, 1938—January 6, 2022

RACINE—Joseph Peter Rauch, age 83, of Racine, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Manitowoc, WI, June 5, 1938, son of the late Maximillian and Louise (nee Heimann) Rauch.

Joe graduated from Valders High School. On June 29, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Carlson who preceded him in death December 21, 2013. Joe was employed by Interlake for over 25 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his son, Michael Rauch; grandson, Joshua (Michelle) Rauch; three great-grandchildren: Greyson, Zelda, and Gideon; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Butch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, New Holstein, WI.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to