Joseph Patrick Johnson 'Corky'

RACINE — Joseph Patrick “Corky” Johnson Jr, a life-long resident of Racine, died unexpectedly in his home on May 27, 2021, at the age of 71.

Joe was a graduate of Horlick High School in 1968 and went on to receive his BA from UW Parkside in 1972. He went to work as a delivery driver for Domanik’s beer distributorship for 25 years followed by 12 years as a driver for Shurpac, Inc. before retiring.

Joe had a passion for studying WWII history, mainly the Eastern Front. He never tired in his unending search of knowledge on the subject. From childhood on, he loved Chicago and relished in weekend trips with his friends to see the architecture and sites. He also loved the landscapes and temperatures around the Las Vegas area. To him, the Mojave Desert was the most beautiful place on Earth. He was a lifelong plane spotter and shared this passion with many of his friends and family over the years. Far Side and Shoe Comics were a daily staple.

Joe loved his family and friends above all. He was always there to help anyone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph P. Johnson, Sr.; his mother, Irma (nee: Lewis-Russell); brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Sheila Russell; nephew, Dave Russell; and recently his beloved friend, Betty Zahalka.