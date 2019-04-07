Joseph Patrick Grace
January 23, 1963—April 5, 2019
FOND DU LAC—Joseph Patrick Grace, 56, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on January 23, 1963, he was the son of Kenneth “Joe” and Caroline “Carol” (Krey) Grace.
Joseph worked in the restaurant business for the majority of his life, most notably managing Mal Maison in St. Albans, MO, near St. Louis for nearly 20 years. More recently in Fond du Lac, he worked in the deli department for a grocery store.
Joseph had a love of food, always taking up the role of grill master or holiday chef when family got together. Joseph also had an infusive passion for music and was the go-to source for new female vocalists. Besides food and music, he really enjoyed playing golf with his dad, reading, and painting, and of course, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Survivors include his parents, Joe and Carol Grace of Pleasant Prairie; two sisters, Christine (Ken) Simon of St. Paul, MN, and Susan (Michael Brooks) Grace of Chicago; three nieces, Erin Simon of St. Paul, MN, Megan Simon of San Francisco, and Adeline Brooks of Chicago; and a nephew, Henry Brooks of Chicago.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Blandine House, 25 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Joseph’s Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.