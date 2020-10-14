 Skip to main content
Joseph P. Dacquisto
Joseph P. Dacquisto

May 24, 1953-September 12,2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA—Joseph P. Dacquisto formerly of Racine, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2020. Son of the late Fred and Rose (Graceffa) Dacquisto. Survived by sons Daniel and Ryan Dacquisto. Interment was held at Brooksville Crematory, Brooksfield, FL.

