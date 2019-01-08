June 10, 1930—January 3, 2019
RACINE—Joseph Nasticky, “Joe,” age 88, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
He was born in Racine, June 10, 1930, son of the late Adam and Anna (Nee: Seveick) Nasticky and was a lifelong resident.
Joe graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1948” and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea during the Korea War. On November 23, 1968, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol M. Deisinger. Joe was employed for over 40 years at Webster Electric retiring from Danfoss. Not to stay idle, Joe had worked as a crossing guard for past 20 years right up to the end. He was a member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church, enjoyed the outdoors and just being with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carol; daughter, Melissa (Michael) Malinger; son, Jeffrey (Julie) Nasticky; granddaughter, Chloe Ann; sisters-in-law, Joanne Deisinger, Marianne (Rodney) Pickens; nephew, Tom (Char) Mano; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elsie (John) Mano, and Olga (Leo) Aller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet at the church prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Choi, his nurses at the Infusion Center, nurses on 3D, and nurses Teigan and Kat in the ICU for their loving and compassionate care. Also thank you to all the doctors and friends that were involved in his care over the past years.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
