 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph Manuel Ortiz Sr.
0 comments

Joseph Manuel Ortiz Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Manuel Ortiz Sr.

RACINE—Joseph Manuel Ortiz Sr., 72, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

To view Joseph’s full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News