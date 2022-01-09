June 18, 1947 – January 2, 2022

RACINE - After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Joseph Mandala passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022, while holding his wife's hand and surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Joseph was born in Racine, WI, June 18, 1947. He was the son of Salvatore and Mary (Gianforte) Mandala and brother to George Mandala. All who preceded him in death. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1965 and then went onto graduate from UW Madison. Joe married his true love, Ruth (Budrys) Mandala in 1973 and they had a wonderful life together for 48 years. He worked for 36 years at Racine Wastewater. At first as a chemist, then lab supervisor and later as plant superintendent.

He loved to celebrate in his home either in Racine or Ft Myers, FL with family and friends with delicious meals, good drinks and plenty of love and laughter. Surely he will be doing that in his afterlife. He was very proud of his Sicilian heritage and enjoyed preparing many traditional dishes. He was a proud and devoted father and grandfather who always put his family first after his faith. He sang with the Sacred Heart Choir for many years and volunteered many hours there making his famous rib dinners for their church festival.

He loved to travel whether it was flying to Europe with the Sacred Heart Choir to sing or cross country trips with his family. In retirement he could be found fishing, golfing, playing bocce with his friends at Roma Lodge and enjoying breakfast on Thursdays with his former co workers. Joe also served as a citizen member on the Racine Wastewater Commission as a representative of the Mt Pleasant Stormwater Drainage Commission and served on the Pike River Corridor Project and the Mt Pleasant Board of Review while retired.

Left to love, honor, and respect his memory are his devoted wife, Ruth, cherished son, Paul (Kristy) Mandala, beloved daughter, Lisa (William) Cummings; and grandsons: Noah, Luke, Jake, and Evan Mandala, Dominic and Alexander Cummings; sister, Mary (the late Louis) Maritato; nephew, nieces, dear cousins, and a large circle of wonderful friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Roma Lodge Service at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required and will be available if needed. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the LaBahn Pancreatic Cancer Program C/O Medical College of Wisconsin or Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.

The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Joe's page, select service, and select live stream.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane, Dr. Louis Rosenberg, Dr. Douglas Evans, and Dr. Mark DeCheck for their loving and compassionate care.

