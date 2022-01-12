 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Mandala

Joseph Mandala

June 18, 1947 – Jan. 2, 2022

RACINE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Visitation prior to the Mass 9:30 am until 10:45 am. with a Roma Lodge Service at 10:30 am. Masks are required and will be available if needed. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Joe's page, select service, and select live stream.

