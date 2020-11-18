RACINE—Joseph M. Thomas, 36, of Racine passed away, unexpectedly, in Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, November 14, 2020. There will be a memorial service Friday, November 20th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC THE SERVICE WILL BE LIMITED TO 25 OF THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary only.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.