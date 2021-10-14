 Skip to main content
Joseph M. Spranger
Joseph M. Spranger

Joseph M. Spranger

Dec. 10, 1957 – Oct. 9, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Joseph M. Spranger, 63, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

