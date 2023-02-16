March 15, 1927—Feb. 11, 2023

WATERFORD—Joseph M. Kojis, “Joe”, age 95, of Waterford, died Saturday February 11, 2023 at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington, WI. Joe was born March 15, 1927, on the family farm in the Town of Norway, son of the late George and Elizabeth (nee. Stefik) Kojis. On July 14, 1951, he married Ione Mealy at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The couple was married 53 years when Ione passed away on May 16, 2005. Joe was a Waterford farmer his entire life.

Survived by three sons: Tom, Rick and his daughters, Morgan, and Makenzie, and John (Barb). Survived by one brother-in-law, Donald (Jean) Aukland; nieces, nephews, and a few farm friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ione, daughter-in-law, Kathy Stone-Kojis, ten siblings, Emily Juliano, Elizabeth (Harold) Ketterhagen, Susan (Martin) Janicek, George (Ginny) Kojis, Edward (Marilyn) Kojis, Stanley Kojis, Helen Aukland, Rose (Robert) Ericksen, Genevieve (Norman) Bruss, and Irene (Nick) Carter.

Visitation Friday February 17, 2023 from 10:00 -11:30 AM in the Funeral Home with services beginning at 11:30 AM. Burial at St. Thomas Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to either the Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek, or the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.

Special Thanks to all the caregivers who helped with Joe’s care over the past six months and many years.

