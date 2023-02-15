Joseph M. Kojis

March 15, 1927 - Feb. 11, 2023

WATERFORD - Joseph M. Kojis, "Joe", age 95, of Waterford, died Saturday February 11, 2023 at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington, WI. Joe was born March 15, 1927 on the family farm in the Town of Norway, son of the late George and Elizabeth (nee. Stefik) Kojis.

On July 14, 1951, he married Ione Mealy at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The couple was married 54 years when Ione passed away on May 16, 2005. Joe was a Waterford farmer all his life.

Survived by three sons: Tom, Rick, and John Kojis; four grandchildren: Morgan, and Makenzie Kojis, Elizabeth (Michael) Grace, Jr. and Steven (Jolene) Kojis; four great-grandchildren. Further survived by one brother-in-law, Donald (Jean) Aukland; nieces, nephews, and a few farm friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Ione, daughter-in-law, Kathy Stone-Kojis, Also preceded in death by 10 siblings: Emily Juliano, Elizabeth (Harold) Ketterhagen, Susan (Martin) Janicek, George (Ginny) Kojis Edward (Marilyn) Kojis, Stanley Kojis, Helen Aukland, Rose (Robert) Ericksen, Genevieve (Norman) Bruss, and Irene (Nick) Carter.

Visitation Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial at St. Thomas Cemetery in Waterford .

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Easter Seals Camp Wabeek or Alzheimer's Association is appreciated.

Special Thanks to all the caregivers that helped with Joe's care over the past six months.

