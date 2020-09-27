January 19, 1978 – September 20, 2020
Joseph M. Jurkiewicz, age 42 of Racine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was born in Racine on January 19, 1978, a son of Jerome V. and Cathy A. (Nee: Musack) Jurkiewicz.
Joe attended Racine schools and received his B.A. from the University of WI-Parkside.
On June 11, 2016 in Wisconsin Dells, he was united in marriage to Jennifer A. Dillenburg. He was a passionate sports fan, always cheering for the Packers, Bucks, and Brewers.
Joe was employed as an IT Specialist with Northwestern Mutual Ins. Co. in the product development division.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; his mother and stepfather, Cathy and Jim Campbell; his siblings, Jenny (Mark) Jurkiewicz-Hammes, Heather (Jack) Kammien, and Chad Campbell; his nieces and nephews, Autumn and Brandon Hammes, and Jack and Eliza Kammien; and his canine love, Lexi. He is further survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
A service celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.