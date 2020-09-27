× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 19, 1978 – September 20, 2020

Joseph M. Jurkiewicz, age 42 of Racine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born in Racine on January 19, 1978, a son of Jerome V. and Cathy A. (Nee: Musack) Jurkiewicz.

Joe attended Racine schools and received his B.A. from the University of WI-Parkside.

On June 11, 2016 in Wisconsin Dells, he was united in marriage to Jennifer A. Dillenburg. He was a passionate sports fan, always cheering for the Packers, Bucks, and Brewers.

Joe was employed as an IT Specialist with Northwestern Mutual Ins. Co. in the product development division.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; his mother and stepfather, Cathy and Jim Campbell; his siblings, Jenny (Mark) Jurkiewicz-Hammes, Heather (Jack) Kammien, and Chad Campbell; his nieces and nephews, Autumn and Brandon Hammes, and Jack and Eliza Kammien; and his canine love, Lexi. He is further survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

A service celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.