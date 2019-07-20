September 3, 1925 – July 17, 2019
RACINE – Joseph Michael Arvai II, age 93; beloved husband of Madaline (nee: Salemi) Arvai and dear father of Joseph (Cindy) Arvai III, David (Susan) Arvai and Barbara (David) Larrabee; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday 4:00 – 6:00 pm (prayer service at 6 pm) and in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.
Please see Sunday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
