September 3, 1925 – July 17, 2019
RACINE – Joseph Michael Arvai II, age 93, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Joseph II was born on September 3, 1925, in Racine, to Joseph and Barbara Arvai. Joseph attended Horlick High School until his enlistment in the United States Marine Corp in 1943. He served his country in World War II as radioman/gunner on a B-25 Bomber. He remained a proud Marine until his passing.
When the war ended, Joe came back to marry his high school sweetheart Madaline Salemi on October 12, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Joe worked for Racine Hydraulics/Rexnord/Bosch for over 35 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the 15+ year club, enjoying the dinners with all his work buddies. Joe was an avid pigeon flyer and treasurer of the Racine Pigeon Club for many years. He enjoyed traveling to the annual Pigeon Conventions. He enjoyed league bowling and tournaments with the Joe’s Team. Joe enjoyed vegetable gardening, especially his pepper plants which he loved to share with family and friends. Being a veteran was important to Joe and he got the opportunity to go on a WWII Honor Flight that was a highlight of his military life. Joe was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church and was an usher for the early morning Sunday Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Barbara Arvai, in-laws Mariano and Rosalina Salemi, brother Steven Arvai, sister Margaret Boetcher, sisters in-law Josephine Neidhardt and Phyllis Arvai, brother in-laws Don Neidhardt and Jack Boetcher.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Madaline; sons Joseph III (Cindy) Arvai and David (Susan) Arvai, daughter Barbara (David) Larrabee; grandchildren Joseph IV (Betsey) Arvai, David (Lisa) Arvai Jr., Cindy (Michael) Fergusen, Gary (Jen) Parker, and Michael Goll; great-grandchildren Joseph V and Chloe Arvai, Talia and Olivia Arvai, Sophie and Max Fergusen, Jackson and Elizabeth Parker, and TJ; sister Theresa (Rudy) Cariello; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. (prayer service at 6 p.m.) and in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
A special thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses, especially the Hospice group, that watched over our Dad and consoled our Mother at this difficult time. Also thanks to Dutch and Dennis who drove our Dad on the many trips to the VA hospital in Milwaukee … and thanks to Lynn Doe who was our Dad’s guardian on his Honor Flight trip and afterwards became good friends.
Semper Fi
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
