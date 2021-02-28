1945—2021

RACINE- Joseph L. Simpson, 76, passed away at Ascension Healthcare, Spring Street Campus on Monday, February 22, 2021 with his family by his side.

Joe was born in Hammond, IN on January 28, 1945 to Lawrence and Elsie (nee: Augustine) Simpson. On May 1, 1971 he was happily united in marriage to Bonnie Columb. Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force. He then was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 43 years, until his retirement in 2009.

He always looked forward to spending time camping with the other dads and boys of Boy Scout Troop 400. He was a member of the Racine Moose Lodge #437, where he played Sheepshead on Tuesday afternoons. He also enjoyed playing Cribbage in the Monday Night Cribbage League. He was a member of the Caledonia Historical Society, where he took pride in cutting the grass of the historical village grounds. Joe enjoyed feeding the birds, fishing, chatting with all of his neighbors and spending time with family and friends. Most importantly Joe loved his wife and children more than anything in the world.