Joseph L. Simpson
1945—2021

RACINE- Joseph L. Simpson, 76, passed away at Ascension Healthcare, Spring Street Campus on Monday, February 22, 2021 with his family by his side.

Joe was born in Hammond, IN on January 28, 1945 to Lawrence and Elsie (nee: Augustine) Simpson. On May 1, 1971 he was happily united in marriage to Bonnie Columb. Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force. He then was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 43 years, until his retirement in 2009.

He always looked forward to spending time camping with the other dads and boys of Boy Scout Troop 400. He was a member of the Racine Moose Lodge #437, where he played Sheepshead on Tuesday afternoons. He also enjoyed playing Cribbage in the Monday Night Cribbage League. He was a member of the Caledonia Historical Society, where he took pride in cutting the grass of the historical village grounds. Joe enjoyed feeding the birds, fishing, chatting with all of his neighbors and spending time with family and friends. Most importantly Joe loved his wife and children more than anything in the world.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Elsie and brothers David and Larry Simpson. He will be deeply missed by his wife Bonnie Simpson, children Paul and Lisa Simpson, brother Wayne Perry and sisters in law, Barbara and Virginia Simpson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held for Joe at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 West Greenfield Avenue on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Full Military Honors.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

