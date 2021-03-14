Joseph L. Johnson

May 22, 1969 – March 9, 2021
KENOSHA – Joseph Lee Johnson, age 51, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Kenosha, May 22, 1969, son of Joseph A. Johnson and Sandra (Nee:Houtsinger) Bolle.
On November 16, 1991, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Jo Quale. Joe was employed at Walmart working in maintenance. He loved music especially Rock n Roll and enjoyed being a band roadie. Above all he treasured time spent with his family including his many dogs. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Mary Jo; children: Jenna and Joseph; grandson, Jiah Stewart—Johnson; his parents, Sandra Bolle and Joseph Johnson; his sister, Rebecca Plonsky; his goddaughter, Rylee Jo Meekma; mother-in-law, Patricia Quale; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James (Adele) Kubes–Quale, Deborah (James) Eichhorn, William Quale, Donald Quale, Michael (Laura) Quale, Gary Quale; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Marven Quale
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, March 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Joe’s page, select service and select live stream.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Walmart family for their kindness and support these past few months. Also a special thank you to Dee from Hospice Alliance not only for being a great aide but also for being a great friend.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
