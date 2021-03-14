Joseph L. Johnson

May 22, 1969 – March 9, 2021

KENOSHA – Joseph Lee Johnson, age 51, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Kenosha, May 22, 1969, son of Joseph A. Johnson and Sandra (Nee:Houtsinger) Bolle.

On November 16, 1991, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Jo Quale. Joe was employed at Walmart working in maintenance. He loved music especially Rock n Roll and enjoyed being a band roadie. Above all he treasured time spent with his family including his many dogs. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Mary Jo; children: Jenna and Joseph; grandson, Jiah Stewart—Johnson; his parents, Sandra Bolle and Joseph Johnson; his sister, Rebecca Plonsky; his goddaughter, Rylee Jo Meekma; mother-in-law, Patricia Quale; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James (Adele) Kubes–Quale, Deborah (James) Eichhorn, William Quale, Donald Quale, Michael (Laura) Quale, Gary Quale; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Marven Quale