February 10, 1930 – October 18, 2018
RACINE – Joseph Louis Filippone, age 88, passed away peacefully at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
A lifetime resident, Joseph was born in Racine on February 10, 1930 to the late Joseph L. and Jennie (nee: DeMark) Filippone. He was a 1948 graduate of William Horlick High School. Joe faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-53. On June 14, 1952 in Holy Name Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Janis Elaine (nee: Rhodes).
With a profound work ethic, Joe was employed as an ink room supervisor at Western Publishing until moving to W.A. Krueger Printing of Milwaukee, from where he retired in 1990. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he had sang in the choir and was involved in the Holy Name Society. Among his interests, Joe was a proud member of the Racine Racing Pigeon Club, enjoyed flower & vegetable gardening, golfing, hunting, fishing and member of the Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) breakfast club that patronized any restaurant that accepted coupons. Above all, Joe loved spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 66 years, Janis; their children, Barbara (Bernard) Vanderleest, Nancy (Peter) Hansen, Cynthia (Eugene) Dougherty, Jennifer (Kirt Jensen) Filippone, Mary (William) Henderson and David (Tricia) Filippone; grandchildren, Ryan (Sharen) and Adam (Jamie) Vanderleest; Piper and Matthew Hansen; Joseph Dougherty and Margaret (Evan) Lange; Ashley (Brett Christopher) Jensen; Jai, Samantha and Dylan Jensen; Hannah (Patrick) Testin and William “B.J.” Henderson; Nicholas and Daniel Filippone; great-grandchildren, Paige and Zoey Vanderleest; sisters-in-law, Lucille Filippone, Jeanne Buending and Margaret Rowley; brother-in-law, Donald (Eva Jane) Rhodes; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel and Nicholas Filippone; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Yvonne (Arthur) Petersen, William Buending, Robert Rowley, Gerald (Sara) Rhodes and Lewis (Mary Alyce) Rhodes.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11:00 am with Father Ricardo Martin officiating. Military honors and a memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Samuel R. Filippone Memorial Endowed Scholarship @ UW-Parkside, Sacred Heart Parish or to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to The Addison of Pleasant Prairie and to Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Joe’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
