RACINE – Joseph Kiesler III, 81, of Racine, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 27, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held as an open house at the Summit Restaurant, 6825 Washington Ave., Racine, on Sunday June 5th, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary,