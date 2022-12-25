June 2, 1930—Dec. 20, 2022

RACINE—Joseph K. Fitzgerald, 92, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Joe was never without a smile, a gleam in his eye or a joke to tell.

Joe was born in Evanston, Illinois on June 2, 1930, to Gerald F. Fitzgerald, MD and Cleophas (nee, Kenney) Fitzgerald as the second born of four sons. Joe graduated high school from St. Thomas Academy and earned a BA in Economics from St. Thomas College in Minneapolis, MN. From 1952-1954, Joe honorably served in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX and Wichita AFB in Wichita, KS. On July 7, 1956, Joe and Kathleen (nee: Coman) were married at St. Mel Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Eleven months later, Joe and Kathleen welcomed their first of eight children, a daughter, followed by six more daughters and a son.

Joe and his younger brother Robert Fitzgerald co-founded the Fitzgerald Grain Company. For more than 37 years, Joe was a member at the Chicago Board of Trade.

When not at home in Northbrook, IL, Joe retreated to their northern Wisconsin residence, Moving Cloud Island, to captain boats, swim, fish, snowmobile and enjoy time with immediate and extended family and friends. Known as a garage sale and later dollar store guru, Joe’s treasures were often shared when family members announced they needed hard-to-find items. In retirement, Joe and Kathleen relocated to Racine, WI to be near their second daughter and her family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kathleen Fitzgerald; children: Mary Patricia (Paul) Geringer, Maureen (Bill) Fritchen, Eileen (Bob) Pettit, Catherine Fitzgerald, Sharon (John) Pielemeier, Sheila Cerda, and Joanne Fitzgerald; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; his brother, Peter D. (Mary) Fitzgerald; extended family to include many cousins, nieces and nephews; and lifetime friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joseph G. Fitzgerald; his granddaughter, Michelle M. Pettit; his brothers: Gerald J. Fitzgerald, II and Robert J. Fitzgerald; and his sisters-in-law, Noel Fitzgerald and Patricia Fitzgerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, Racine. A visitation for Joseph will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Military Honors will follow. Private interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.

