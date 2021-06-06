UNION GROVE — Joseph “Joe” W. Lindner age 83 of Union Grove, WI passed away March 4th, 2021 after living a full and happy life while dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held June 10, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). At 5 PM there will be a memorial service, followed by an open house with food and drinks served until 8 PM.
Family requests memorials be given to them to be donated towards Parkinson’s Disease Research.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600
