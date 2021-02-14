Joseph (Joe) Silvio Balsano

Joe was born April 19, 1937, as the third child and first son of Italian immigrant parents Silvio and Evangelina (Zinga) Balsano. He was educated at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Kenosha, WI, and completed undergraduate and graduate degrees at Marquette University. His career as a university professor in Biological Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside spanned 4 decades. His early research focused on the evolutionary behavior that allowed certain unisexual fish to exist. Later in his career, after realizing the need for improvements to science education, he dedicated his efforts to educating elementary through high school teachers on how to better teach science.

He was married to Pat Slagoski, his high school sweetheart, on August 27, 1960, and the two of them raised 5 children. He loved to cook, often holding large parties at home or organizing with his parish. He loved to travel and visited not only all 50 US states but also places as far flung as the Galapagos Islands and the Arctic Circle. In later years, he was quite involved with his parish of St. Peters. Anyone who knew him also knew of his passion to create his Tuscan Villa style garden and home; projects he worked on until his final days.