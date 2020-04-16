× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joseph “Joe” Michael Knors, age 90, passed away April 10, 2020 at the Madison VA CLC Hospice.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, WI. Burial will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, near Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to Madison VA Hospital or Madison VA Hospital CLC Hospice.

