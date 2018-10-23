Try 1 month for 99¢
Joseph (Joe) Marcsis

RACINE—Joseph (Joe) Marcsis, age 73, passed from this life after a valiant struggle on October 20, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.

On November 13, 1944, Joe was born to the late Joseph and Helen (nee Geretz) Marcsis in Racine, WI. Joe began his career as a painter when he was 18, working for Erickson’s Decorating and eventually earning his journeyman painter’s card. He later went out and started his own business, Joe’s Painting and Decorating. Joe had a passion for his work and each of his customers were special to him. Many of Joe’s customers were repeats for life. Besides his business, he loved to read, clip coupons, hunt, fish, and visit with his family. Above all, Joe loved his family and he will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Joe’s memory is his wife, Jeanette; his sister, Joann Roderick of Colorado; his brother, Dick (Vicky) Marcsis of Racine; his son, Kip Howe; his daughters: Tracey Lees and Joset Lees; his step-sons: Rick (Dina) Eisel and Mike (Laura) Eisel; as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by an infant son; sister, Kitty Schatzman; brothers: Wesley and Larry; brothers-in-law: Ed Roderick and Del Schatzman; step-son, Chip Eisel; as well as many aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Joe will be held on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Avenue). Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Joe will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to thank Racine Fire and Rescue as well as the ER, ICU, Dr. Jafar, and the nurses who cared for Joe in room 357 at Ascension All Saints.

