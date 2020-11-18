April 29, 1926—November 13, 2020

RACINE—Joseph J. Mostek, age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence at Pleasant Point Senior Living on Friday November 13, 2020. Joseph was born in Racine on April 29, 1926, son of the late Sylvester and Katherine (nee: Willing) Mostek.

He was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1944”. During World War II, Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corp stationed in the Pacific Theater. In his younger years, he was employed as a meat cutter with A&P Grocery in Wisconsin and Illinois. He was later employed with Fred Knapp Engraving Co., Inc. He was a member of Knapp’s 20 Year Club, retiring in 1998. He was a dedicated member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In his spare time, Joe volunteered with Meals on Wheels and he liked to dabble in the stock market.

Joe will be dearly missed by his nephews and nieces, Tom Haertel, Jay Haertel, Susan (Michael) McMahon, Janet (Michael) Mengelkoch; great nieces and great nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents Joe was also preceded in death by his Aunt Mayme and Uncle Frank Lotz who raised him, and two sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Haertel and Catherine (Robert) Knapp.