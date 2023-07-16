Dec. 18, 1957—July 11, 2023

CALEDONIA—Joseph J. Cacciotti, 65, passed away at his residence with his wife, daughters and sister by his side on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Joseph was born in Racine on December 18, 1957, to Joseph and Irene (nee: Rusniak) Cacciotti. He married Diane Prochaska. Joseph retired from the Racine Water Utility. He was a talented writer sharing his poetry with others. Joseph was an avid Packers fan and liked to watch game shows on TV. He enjoyed going out to breakfast with his retired buddies.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Cacciotti; daughters: Wendy, Stacy and Jennifer Cacciotti; siblings: Linda (Tony) Meredith, Frank (Janine) Cacciotti and Joann Payne and his K9 pal Buddy. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Christopher; sisters: Carol Meyer and Kathy Lichtig and his best friends: Tom Cramer and Gary Tumidajewicz.

A memorial gathering for Joseph will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. The family encourages everyone to wear their favorite Packer attire.

Joseph’s family would like to express their gratitude to the ER staff at Ascension healthcare and Compassus Hospice nurse Amanda for their excellent care.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000