Joseph J. Fink

Joseph was born in Traunstein, Germany on March 7, 1923 to Johann and Frieda Fink (nee: Fundmann). On September 30, 1950 he married Therese Beyel. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2009. Joseph immigrated to the United States in 1956. He enjoyed photography, gardening, reading and spending time with friends and family. He never missed a Great Lakes Brew Fest organized by his nephew Curt Foreman and he became known to many as the “mayor of Brew Fest.”