Joseph J. Cypcar
Joseph J. Cypcar

Joseph J. Cypcar

October 4, 1964 – December 15, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Joseph John Cypcar, 56, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, after a fierce battle with Covid-19. He was born in South Milwaukee on October 4, 1964, son of the late Dennis and Joan (Née: Graef) Cypcar.

Joseph was united in marriage to the love of his life, Connie Lynn (Née: McKellips), on June 17, 1995.

Joe was a dedicated employee of Coleman Tool and Manufacturing Corporation for 38 years, working as a CNC Machinist Foreman. He loved the green and gold and was an avid Packers fan. Joe enjoyed riding his Harley and loved being outside. He was a wonderful husband and father, spending his free time coaching his daughter’s softball and bowling leagues. He loved his family above all and especially enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 25 years, Connie Cypcar; daughters, Samantha (Josh) Heiser, Savanna Cypcar, Jennifer (Matt) Hutchins; grandchildren, Kylee, Aaron, Daniel, Jaxson, Alayna, Jordyn, Riley; sisters, Mary (Spencer Alexander) Cypcar, Linda McKellips; brothers, Dominic (Debbie) Cypcar, Marc (Betty) Cypcar; best friend, Chuck Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Cypcar; and in-laws, James and Louise McKellips, Sr.

Joe lived his life in a way that we can all learn from. He was a light that affected everyone who met him and he always gave himself to others selflessly and never asked for anything in return. His commitment to family and friends showed his true self and what a good person he was. We all can smile at the time we were given to spend with Joe, experiences we shared and laughs had.

Private services will be held for Joe’s family. He will be buried at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to the family’s GoFundMe Page at: www.gofundme.com/foe-cypcar-memorial-fund

The family would like to extend our deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Ascension-All Saints Hospital for the extra special care given to Joseph and our family during this difficult time, as well as Jenny Hutchins for navigating the family through the medical world and being the most incredible advocate for her Dad that we could have hoped for. They are truly heroes and were our lifelines throughout all of this.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

