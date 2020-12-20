Joseph J. Cypcar

Joe lived his life in a way that we can all learn from. He was a light that affected everyone who met him and he always gave himself to others selflessly and never asked for anything in return. His commitment to family and friends showed his true self and what a good person he was. We all can smile at the time we were given to spend with Joe, experiences we shared and laughs had.

Private services will be held for Joe’s family. He will be buried at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to the family’s GoFundMe Page at: www.gofundme.com/foe-cypcar-memorial-fund

The family would like to extend our deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Ascension-All Saints Hospital for the extra special care given to Joseph and our family during this difficult time, as well as Jenny Hutchins for navigating the family through the medical world and being the most incredible advocate for her Dad that we could have hoped for. They are truly heroes and were our lifelines throughout all of this.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000