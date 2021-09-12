March 8, 1956—Aug. 20, 2021
CHICAGO, IL—Joseph Hayden of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born on March 8, 1956 in Ypsilanti, MI. His family eventually moved to Racine, WI, where he spent most of his growing up years.
Joe was fortunate enough to have two loving mothers; his birth mother, Marianne Johnsen Baines, and his adoptive mother and grandmother, Edna Johnsen Hayden, who raised him.
He was a sweet, loving little boy who grew up into a soft-spoken, gentle, sensitive, and caring person. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. He was also a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. When visiting Grandma’s house, he would pull the couch up to the TV and they would watch Sci-Fi and horror movies together while he plied them with his “Joey burgers”. They also had a special invitation to come into his room when he found them outside his door; he would invite them to listen to him and his friends jamming, to check out his monster models that he put together, or to indulge them in silly games. His daughter also fondly recalls getting to watch him play music with his friends during their garage band concerts. One of her favorite memories is when he blew bubbles in the kitchen with her.
Joe loved music, his fondness of it taking root when he was a small boy listening to his sister play 50’s and 60’s records. He was encouraged with organ and drum lessons. He received an electric guitar as a gift and it became his instrument of choice. He taught himself to play and dubbed himself a “guitar slinger.” Joe had the ability to play any instrument you put in front of him. He not only had the gift of playing music, but was also a creative songwriter.
Joe worked various jobs through the years, but his favorite, of course, was an Operations Security job at Mars Music in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by all the instruments. He loved getting to see the musicians who would come in, his favorite being BB King.
Joe’s greatest gift was his daughter, Jennifer. He followed her life and took pride in all of her accomplishments. He knew what a beautiful, caring young woman she had become. He was happy to hear of her love for music and wanted to pass on his greatest material possessions—his Les Paul guitar, his keyboard, and his music—in hopes that she’d play them. Most of all, he wanted her to know how much he loved her. Keeping Jennifer in his heart and losing himself in his music helped soothe his soul when he was going through his most broken moments.
Joe is survived by his loving daughter Jennifer Adams (Cody) Rommelfaenger; his mother, Marianne (Sam) Baines; sister Debi Fox; sister Kathy (Lesliee) Baines; sister Rose (Fred) Zillner; brother David Baines; brother Ken (Mary) Johnsen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially Katherine Camera.
Joe was greeted in heaven by his mother, Edna Hayden; sister Judy Atzel; brother Jerry Johnsen; brother Kai Johnsen; nephew Alan Atzel; nephew Duane Zillner; nephew Billy Johnsen; and niece Tammy Johnsen.
He will be missed and, as you said, Joe, “We will all be together again someday”. We love you, Joe. We know you are jammin’ in Heaven with some of your great rock idols—let the music play on. Thanks for the memories.
Family will do a celebration of life at later day.