Joseph Hayden

He was a sweet, loving little boy who grew up into a soft-spoken, gentle, sensitive, and caring person. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. He was also a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. When visiting Grandma’s house, he would pull the couch up to the TV and they would watch Sci-Fi and horror movies together while he plied them with his “Joey burgers”. They also had a special invitation to come into his room when he found them outside his door; he would invite them to listen to him and his friends jamming, to check out his monster models that he put together, or to indulge them in silly games. His daughter also fondly recalls getting to watch him play music with his friends during their garage band concerts. One of her favorite memories is when he blew bubbles in the kitchen with her.