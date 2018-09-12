RACINE – Joseph Felt, 92, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, September 17, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. followed by military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please see the funeral home’s website for more information.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.