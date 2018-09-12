Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Joseph Felt

RACINE – Joseph Felt, 92, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, September 17, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. followed by military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

