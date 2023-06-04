Went home, home, home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at age 86 yrs. Loving husband of the late Nancy Jean (nee Borger) for 57 years. Dear father of Carrie (Art) Peavy, Jill (Jerry) Michel, Merry (Guy) DeCheck, and Judy (Mike) Schantek. Grandpa Joe of Michael, Jerry, Jamie (Micah), Chris (Brianna), Caleb (Fiancee Gabbi), Toni (Eric), Emily (Chad), Guy, Alyssa (Jeff), and Mike. Great-grandfather of Noah, Mason, and Olyver. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 5, 2023 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH 7900 Nicholson Rd., Caledonia from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at Noon. Interment to follow at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joe was proud to be Chief Shipping Dock Joe at S.C. Johnson Co. for about 40 years. Joe also served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant working on B52 Bombers.

If so desired, memorials appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church or American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494.