EAST TROY/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Mr. Joseph E. Sus, 84, passed away at his residence on June 24, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, July 6th for a visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 p.m. The celebration of his funeral Mass will take place at St. Pius V SSPX Chapel (425 Grand Ave., Mukwonago, WI 53149) on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to meet at Holy Family Cemetery (2 blocks north of 5 Mile Rd. on Hwy 31, west side of the street) at 12:30 p.m. for his interment with Military Honors. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.