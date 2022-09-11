Joseph E. Knox Sr.

Joe was born in Sault Ste.Marie, MI, on December 17, 1937, to the late Leo and Rosalyn (nee: Erhard) Knox. On April 11, 1959, he married Joyce L. Flegler. Joe proudly served 7 years in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his own plane. Joe was an outdoorsman, who could be found feeding the white deer “Bambi” and taking Canadian fishing trips. He liked to tinker with woodworking and electronics and was a Ham radio and CB user. His other hobbies included riding his motorcycle and shooting at the range or at targets. Joe’s idea of vacation was traveling to upper Michigan to spend time with his family and cut wood. He was an animal lover especially his cats.