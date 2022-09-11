Dec. 17, 1937—Sept. 7, 2022
FRANKSVILLE—Joseph E. Knox Sr., 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki Veterans’ Medical Center.
Joe was born in Sault Ste.Marie, MI, on December 17, 1937, to the late Leo and Rosalyn (nee: Erhard) Knox. On April 11, 1959, he married Joyce L. Flegler. Joe proudly served 7 years in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his own plane. Joe was an outdoorsman, who could be found feeding the white deer “Bambi” and taking Canadian fishing trips. He liked to tinker with woodworking and electronics and was a Ham radio and CB user. His other hobbies included riding his motorcycle and shooting at the range or at targets. Joe’s idea of vacation was traveling to upper Michigan to spend time with his family and cut wood. He was an animal lover especially his cats.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Knox; his daughter, Joy Knox; his grandchildren: Julie Knox and Joseph Knox III; his great-granddaughter, Danielle Knox; and his sisters: Maryann Norman and Betty Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Knox Jr.; his brother, Paul John Knox; and his uncle, Paul Erhard.
Funeral Services for Joseph will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors in Oak Grove Cemetery, Raymond WI will be held privately.
