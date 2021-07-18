Sept. 8, 1931—July 11, 2021

ELM GROVE—Joseph E. Boyle, age 89, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Joseph was born on September 8, 1931 to Edwin and Margaret (nee: Christiansen) Boyle in Burlington, Wisconsin. He attended schools in Burlington graduating from St. Mary’s High School in 1949. He then attended Marquette University attaining a Law Degree in 1959. His college was interrupted by three years serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy stationed in Japan. In the spring of 1958 he married Ann Monica Reynders of Green Bay, Wisconsin and they had five children: Dennis, Mary Cullinan (William), Thomas (Judy), John and James.

Joseph had a law practice in Burlington and also served as its City Attorney beginning in 1964. He later was appointed City Attorney of Racine, Wisconsin in 1976 and served for 20 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife and his children, 11 grandchildren: Kelly Dahms (Eric), Monica, Cami Cullinan Gilbert (Matt), Julia Cullinan Dodson (Eric), Maggie Cullinan, Michael, Erin Sandbrink (Dan), Mark, Alane Rode (Kevin), Joe, Frank and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson John (Jack) Boyle and his brother Dennis. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Services were held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Visitation Parish in Elm Grove, WI. Private family burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove. Joseph believed in a variety of causes and charities. In lieu of flowers the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy will make a donation to their own favorite charity in memory of Joseph.