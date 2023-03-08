Joseph Drechsler

March 25, 1934 - March 5, 2023

MT. PLEASANT - Joseph Drechsler, age 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie.

He was born in Pittsville, WI on March 25, 1934, a son of the late Henry and Lina (nee: Dolata) Drechsler.

Joe was educated in the schools of Wood County and came to Racine as a young man.

On September 11, 1971, at St Catherine's Catholic Church, Mapleton, WI, he was united in marriage to Beverly Mack.

An employee of Western publishing for many years, he was a faithful member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Caledonia.

Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, his weekly family cribbage games, and spending time with his pets.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; his siblings: Hank Drechsler, Harry Drechsler, John (Sharon) Drechsler, Marie (Bill) Fiegel, Carl (MaryBeth) Drechsler, Margaret Hamers, and Dorothy Pilsner; his brothers and sisters in law: Patricia (Ronald) Zorko, James (Vicki) Mack, and John (Evelyn) Mack, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved beagle companions which he enjoyed throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Cty. Rd. G, Caledonia. Full military honors will follow. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:00 a.m.until the time of the Mass at Church. Interment will be held privately in Monterey Cemetery, Oconomowoc, WI.

