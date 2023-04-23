Joseph D. D'Acquisto

Oct. 16, 1940 - April 17, 2023

RACINE - Joseph D. D'Acquisto, 82, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Joseph was born in Racine on October 16, 1940, to Daniel and Angela D'Acquisto. He was a lifelong resident of Racine. Joe was employed at American Motors for over 30 years. He was an amazing cook and loved food of all kinds. Joe liked to go fishing, shopping, watching westerns and going on Casino trips. He enjoyed socializing with his friends playing cards and cribbage. Most importantly he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Mary Beth (Geno) Miller, Joe (Julie) D'Acquisto, Jane (Randal) Detert and Diana D'Acquisto, Mya Kondrat and Stacey Kondrat Rogers, who he loved as his own daughters; and grandchildren: Sara (Troy) Faber, Erin (Lenny) Langbecker, Casey (Charlie) Duerr, Kristin (Gavin) Burbey, Daniel (Jenni) D'Acquisto, John and Jeffrey Detert, Annie Mae Plachetka, Bella and Heidi Rogers; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters: Angeline Marano and Beatrice Welz. Joe is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his companion of over 25 years, Janet Kondrat; siblings: Anthony (Marilyn) D'Acquisto, Ada (Edward) Scheuerman, Grace (Nicholas) D'Acquisto, Sam (Joan) D'Acquisto and Josephine Literski; and brothers-in-law: Frank Marano and Paul Welz.

A memorial gathering will be held for Joe at the funeral home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000