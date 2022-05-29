Joseph Conti

Oct. 3, 1929 – May 17, 2022

RACINE – Joseph “Joe” Conti, age 93, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on May 17, 2022. He was born in Kenosha on October 3, 1929, the son of Natali and Maria (nee: Pezzolo) Conti. Joe was united in marriage to Marie T. Porcaro on April 21, 1951, at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Racine. He was a painter by trade for 25 years and owned and operated Conti Decorating. Joe also worked for Postorino Decorating, St. Luke’s Hospital, and retired from Franciscan Villa in 1993. He was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and an active and proud member of Roma Lodge.

Joe is survived by four sons: Joseph (Jackie) Conti of Denver, CO, David Conti of Kenosha, Louis Conti of Phoenix, AZ, and Mark (Vina) Conti of Clear Lake, IN. He is further survived by eight grandchildren: Betsy, Dante, Anthony, Christina, Natale, Reina, Morgan, and Joseph; and two great-grandchildren: Maya and Dena. Joe is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends in Racine and Kenosha.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marie on February 7, 2011; two brothers: Dante, Reno (Gilda), two sisters: Yolanda (George) Paul, Nancy (William) Lawrence; brothers-in-law: Domanic (Jenny) Postorino, Nicholas (Antoinette) DeMark, and Ralph Porcaro.

Mass of Christian burial honoring and celebrating Joe’s life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Racine, on June 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Domenic Roscioli officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass, Joe will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. #32.

