Joseph Coel

Joe was born in Green Bay on July 10, 1937 to Joseph and Sarah (nee. Bader) Coel. He spent his early life in Green Bay where he attended New Franken Elementary and graduated from Catholic Central High. He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee. Joe married Jan Therrien in Oklahoma City on October 19, 1963. The couple has five daughters. Joe began his career as a Mechanical Engineer for General Electric in Burlington, VT, and retired from Empire Level in Mukwonago, WI.

Joe was a proud member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford, Joe helped with Friday fish fries. He loved people and was very generous, contributing to many charities that help children. Joe greatly enjoyed time at his cabin up north near Eagle River and could walk in the woods for hours. He looked forward to hunting with his nephews in the fall. Joe was a lifelong and enthusiastic Packers fan. He loved listening to polka bands, often accompanying with his fabulous whistling. He enjoyed woodworking, and tools and hardware in general. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him.