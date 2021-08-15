Joseph B. Nosalik

RACINE — Joseph Bernhardt Nosalik, age 77, passed away peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, early Monday, December 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital as the result of a recent bout with COVID-19 pneumonia, which ended Joe’s courageous & brave struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Sue Nosalik; son, Joseph Nosalik (Jennifer Johnson); daughter, Trista (John) McCutcheon; step-sons: Adam (Tanya) Noll and Brian (Heather) Noll; grandchildren: Abigail Nosalik, Brady & Lindsay Noll; former wife, Janice C. (Ken) Lock; sisters-in-law: Linda Fox and Donna (Keith) Klawinski; brothers-in-law: Steven and Richard Fox; nieces: Jennifer (Mark) Fitzpatrick, Amanda (Darin) Harcus, Grace and Anna Klawinski; nephews: Andrew Fox and Christopher (Lynette) Fox; other dear relatives, brothers & sisters of law enforcement & emergency room, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Joe was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Dolores Lupi; father & step-mother: Bernhardt (Rett) Nosalik; Sue’s parents: Arthur and Evelyn (nee: Harmon) Fox; and brother-in-law, David Fox.

Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment, with military honors, will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, August 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, Nurses Foundation of Racine or to the “Deli Fund” at Southern WI Veterans Home – Union Grove (when the pandemic is over and the deli re-opens, the vets will need more ice cream bars for breakfast!). Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.