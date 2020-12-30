Joseph B. Nosalik

Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Sue Nosalik; son, Joseph Nosalik (Jennifer Johnson); daughter, Trista (John) McCutcheon; step-sons, Adam (Tanya) Noll and Brian (Heather) Noll; grandchildren, Abigail Nosalik, Brady & Lindsay Noll; former wife, Janice C. (Ken) Lock; sisters-in-law, Linda Fox and Donna (Keith) Klawinski; brothers-in-law, Steven and Richard Fox; nieces, Jennifer (Mark) Fitzpatrick, Amanda (Darin) Harcus, Grace and Anna Klawinski; nephews, Andrew Fox and Christopher (Lynette) Fox; other dear relatives, brothers & sisters of law enforcement & emergency room, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Joe was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Dolores Lupi; father & step-mother, Bernhardt (Rett) Nosalik; Sue’s parents, Arthur and Evelyn (nee: Harmon) Fox; and brother-in-law, David Fox.

Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date when a hug can be given without calculation of risk and when a good story isn’t muffled with a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, Nurses Foundation of Racine or to the “Deli Fund” at Southern WI Veterans Home – Union Grove (when the pandemic is over and the deli re-opens, the vets will need more ice cream bars for breakfast!).