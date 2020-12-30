Joseph B. Nosalik

December 28, 1942 – December 21, 2020
Racine – Joseph Bernhardt Nosalik, age 77, passed away peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, early Monday, December 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital as the result of a recent bout with COVID-19 pneumonia, which ended Joe’s courageous & brave struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Joe was born in Kenosha on December 28, 1942 to the late Bernhardt H. and Dolores B. (nee: Kibler) Nosalik. He was a 1962 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Joe faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1966 in the Vietnam War. Joe eventually graduated from Gateway Technical College with degrees in Criminal Justice and Nursing. On January 26, 1990 in Christ Church United Methodist, Joe was united in marriage with Susan C. (nee: Fox) Noll.
Joe served our community with the Racine Police Department for over 27 years, retiring in 1995. While at the police department and even after retiring as a cop, Joe worked tirelessly & compassionately as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room of Wheaton Franciscan – St. Mary’s Medical Center until 2005. Joe also somehow found time to run a side business of providing lawn care and snow removal. He was always on the go! Joe enjoyed going to Packer & Brewer games, turkey hunting with his daughter, and especially loved fishing trips with fellow law enforcement & ER friends.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Sue Nosalik; son, Joseph Nosalik (Jennifer Johnson); daughter, Trista (John) McCutcheon; step-sons, Adam (Tanya) Noll and Brian (Heather) Noll; grandchildren, Abigail Nosalik, Brady & Lindsay Noll; former wife, Janice C. (Ken) Lock; sisters-in-law, Linda Fox and Donna (Keith) Klawinski; brothers-in-law, Steven and Richard Fox; nieces, Jennifer (Mark) Fitzpatrick, Amanda (Darin) Harcus, Grace and Anna Klawinski; nephews, Andrew Fox and Christopher (Lynette) Fox; other dear relatives, brothers & sisters of law enforcement & emergency room, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Joe was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Dolores Lupi; father & step-mother, Bernhardt (Rett) Nosalik; Sue’s parents, Arthur and Evelyn (nee: Harmon) Fox; and brother-in-law, David Fox.
Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date when a hug can be given without calculation of risk and when a good story isn’t muffled with a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, Nurses Foundation of Racine or to the “Deli Fund” at Southern WI Veterans Home – Union Grove (when the pandemic is over and the deli re-opens, the vets will need more ice cream bars for breakfast!).
A special note of thanks to Nicole & Tiffany – Joe’s nurses at Ascension; Dr. Bienemann and some of the wonderful nurses and CNAs who cared for him at Boland Hall over the past 2 2 1/2 years: Corey, Maria, Curtis, George, Amy “Blondie”, Iris “Frenchie”, Lisa “Tall Girl”, Gen & Lurline “Grandma and her sister”, and Shaundra “Mama”. You are all truly amazing & we will never forget all you did for Joe in his time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
William J. Althaus, Associate
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.