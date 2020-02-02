Joseph B. Coel

Coel, Joseph B., age 82, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington with family at his side. Visitation will be held at St. Thomas Church Waterford Thursday February 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 A.M. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial in the church cemetery to follow. Full obituary will appear in Wednesday Racine Journal, or online at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.