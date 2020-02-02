Joseph B. Coel
Joseph B. Coel

Coel, Joseph B., age 82, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington with family at his side. Visitation will be held at St. Thomas Church Waterford Thursday February 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 A.M. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial in the church cemetery to follow. Full obituary will appear in Wednesday Racine Journal, or online at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
9:30AM-10:45AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
Feb 6
Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM-11:50AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
Feb 6
Committal Services and Burial
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00PM-12:20PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
