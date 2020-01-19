Joseph Anthony Daniels

Joe was born on July 23, 1964 to Robert “Bob” Daniels and Jeanne (Doolan) Daniels, the youngest of 11 children. Joe spent his childhood playing ball, swimming, going to the Rec Center and hanging out with all the neighborhood kids around Henry Street. Joe attended St. Mary’s Grade School and High School graduating in 1982. During his senior year Joe was named to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel All Area Football Team. His team also won a State Championship. He attended Iowa Wesleyan for 3 years on a football scholarship and later transferred to UW-La Crosse to play his senior year, graduating in 1987. His mother, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews loved to travel and watch him play his college games. He also enjoyed preforming in one act plays and had the lead in the High School play Guys and Dolls. He was an avid tennis player and was a member of the UW-La Crosse intramural team.

Joe moved to San Diego in 1990 where he worked in the building industry, the last 10 years making and installing cabinets. He coached youth football for several years and led a couple of teams to championships. He was a huge Rolling Stones fan and saw them whenever he could (at least 10 times if not more). He loved playing guitar and writing songs. He got great joy out of writing and performing songs as a member of the Gay Men’s Spiritual Retreat. His big project every year was the Spaghetti Dinner Fund Raiser. He had the recipe for the sauce with the preparation and serving down to a science. His proudest accomplishment was his 10 years, 10 months of sobriety at the time of his death. He also volunteered at Stepping Stone (where he achieved his sobriety) in San Diego. He was also a member of the Different Strokes Swim Team. Joe was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. He especially enjoyed his time watching Packer games with all his friends from “Packer Palooza”. Everyone will miss his smile, his laugh and presence in our lives.