Joseph Anthony Daniels, 55, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Burlington, WI passed away in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday December 11, 2019 in the supportive care of LightBridge Hospice after his 6-month battle with cancer.
A memorial service will take place on February 1, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house from 1:00 to 3:30 will be followed by a memorial service at 3:30. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Dover cemetery with a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name can be made to Stepping Stone of San Diego – LGBT Alcohol/Drug Treatment. https://steppingstonesd.org/joe
You have free articles remaining.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Service
262-514-4600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.