Joseph Alan Patrenets

Joseph was born in Racine to the late Norbert and Florence (nee Myers) Patrenets on August 13, 1950. He met the love of his life, Kristine (nee Turkowski), and they were united in marriage on February 8, 1981. Joseph worked for Bodycote as a heat-treater for over 30 years and retired in 2016. He also worked part time at Kwik Trip for two years. Joseph was a referee for over 30 years for High School and semi pro football. He was a handyman and loved working with wood and crafted many projects. He loved riding his Harley and grilling out for his family and friends. Joseph loved his grandchildren and always made time for them. He volunteered for every field trip and was a timekeeper for the Praying Mantis soccer team and was known as ‘Grandpa Joe’ by the children.