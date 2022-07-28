Joseph A. Morones

Oct. 9, 1948 – July 22, 2022

RACINE—Joseph Anthony Morones, age 73, passed away with his loving family by his side on July 22, 2022, in Racine, Wisconsin. He was born on October 9, 1948, in Racine, Wisconsin to Juan and Mary (nee: Garibay) Morones.

Joseph was a diligent worker. He put in 30 years as a machine operator with J. I. Case Company. He was known for his love of working on home improvement projects. He liked exercising, looking after his yard, and fixing up cars in his garage. He had a wonderful sense of humor, laughter always following him. His favorite pastime was video games, whether he played on his own or with his wonderful grandchildren. A sports lover, he followed the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and the Badgers. He enjoyed boxing and its old-school fighters such as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. A loving and devoted husband, he gave his best to his wife, Dora. The two were each other’s world, joined in marriage on April 4, 1970.

He is survived by his caring and dedicated wife of over 52 years, Dora Morones; daughter, Gina (Aalon) Harris; grandchildren: Tommy J. Moreno, Tiffany A. Butterfield, Jacob C. Harris; siblings: Janie Morones, Mary “Lana” Snow, Francisca Morones, Mary “Lena” Morones, Patricia Morones, and Ray Morones; siblings-in-law: Roy (Julia) Hernandez, Nicholas (Janie) Sabala, Adela Sabala, and Sirildo Sabala; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his grandchildren: Theresa Moreno, Carlos A. Harris; sibling, Susan Morones; in-laws: Nicholas and Pauline Sabala; siblings-in-law: Mary Ibarra, Jesse Sabala, Tony Sabala, Jose (Jane) Coca, Olga Sabala and L.C Snow; nephews: Richard Coca and Toby Morones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

We watched you suffer, we saw you die, but all we could do was sit close by. You went away, we had to part. God eased your pain, but broke our hearts.

